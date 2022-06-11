Cavan mum suffering breast cancer seeks treatment abroad as chemo options run out

'In recent weeks her oncologist delivered the devastating news that the treatments are nearing an end'

Michelle Woods is facing a new battle in her treatment

A GoFundMe campaign for a Cavan mum who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer just 10 months after welcoming her second child has raised €183,790.

The initial goal of €120,000 was surpassed as friends, family and supporters rallied around mum-of-two Michelle Woods who is facing a new battle in her treatment after it was discovered that chemotherapy is no longer working.

The hope now is to raise enough money to help pay for Michele’s treatment abroad.

Edel O'Flaherty, Michelle's cousin, said that her long and gruelling fight has seen many ups and downs along the way but now more help is needed.

"Unfortunately for Michelle, after four years of battling this dreaded disease, it has spread to her major organs and the current chemo treatments just aren’t proving effective enough,” Edel revealed.

“In recent weeks her oncologist delivered the devastating news that the treatments are nearing an end and no trials are available to her."

As a result Michelle has been looking into other treatment options. She has been recommended to visit a treatment centre in Mexico where doctors there feel a three-week intensive holistic plan could benefit her immensely.

However, as the journey and treatment is expensive, Edel set up the fundraiser to help her cousin.

“Michelle will have to travel to Cancun to avail of this treatment plan with extra assessments and supplements required afterwards and follow up appointments. She will be accompanied by her husband Jonathan as they embark on this journey together.

"Michelle is an absolute inspiration to everyone who knows her, especially her family and friends and is determined not to concede defeat to this disease," said Edel.

"For her, time with her loved ones is so precious, she will exhaust every avenue in her battle to spend more time with her family and two young children.

“By contributing to this fundraiser you will be helping to finance Michelle’s treatment in Mexico and to support her young family while abroad. Any unused funds will be donated to Friends of Cavan Oncology and other cancer charities so it will still help lots of people affected by cancer."

The link to the GoFundMe page is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/michelles-fearless-fight-against-cancer

There has also been a number of fundraising events organised, including:

June 12th - Charity match & family fun day, Mountnugent GAA grounds. Organised by Ciara McGurren, Rosie O’Reilly and Sheelin Gaels Mothers & Others Football Club.

June 12th - Sunrise Walk on Mullagh hill, Mullagh. Organised by Noeleen Brogan.

June 17th - BBQ, music & spot prizes on the night, MacSeain’s bar, Cornafean. Organised by Raymond Smith & Declan McFaul.

June 25th - Truck & all other vehicle run/family fun day, Cavan by-pass. Registration from 3pm. Organised by Oliver Boylan and Gordon Ashfield.

Eason’s crew past & present bonus ball raffle.

Drumlane Community childcare - non-uniform day. Organised by Rosie Morgan.

All - Ireland box competition. Organised by Gary Farrell.