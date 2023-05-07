Cavan crash victim named locally as Piotr Aronik (40s) as tributes paid

The crash took place on the R178 at Carrickgorman, near Bailieborough.

Tributes are being paid to a Polish man who lost his life in a road accident in Cavan on Friday.

Piotr Aronik (40s), of Boggan, Moynalty, Co Meath and formerly of Mullagh, Co Cavan, died following a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a parked truck at around 11.30am on Friday.

The crash took place on the R178 at Carrickgorman, near Bailieborough.

Mr Aronik was the sole occupant and driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday morning.

A forensic collision investigation was carried out following the crash.

Tributes have been pouring in online for Mr Aronik, who was a native of Bielsko-Biala, Giewont, Poland.

One family wrote: “Sincere sympathy to all Piotr’s family and friends, so sad he has left this world so young. May he rest in peace.”

A friend said: “Rest in paradise brother️. I will never forget you and the memories we have. I’ll cherish them forever until we meet again. May you watch over your daughter and all your family and friends”.

Another person wrote: “Sincere condolences to the family of this fine man who lost his life so tragically. May God give you all strength to cope. May Piotr rest in eternal peace”.

No funeral arrangements have been made as of yet.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm on Friday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mr Aronik is the second person to be killed on Cavan roads in the last number of days after 26-year-old Colm Tully died in a collision on the N3 at New Inns on Thursday evening.

The young man was a native of Cootehill and died in the collision that involved a car and an HGV. He was the sole occupant of the car in the crash.