Catholic parents group says teaching gender identity in schools would cause ‘culture wars’

The new sex education curriculum for Junior Cycle students is a cause of “great anxiety” among parents, according to the Catholic Secondary Schools Parents Association.

A revised SPHE (social, personal and health education) programme has been announced and is due to be published shortly, following a government-commissioned review of sex education in schools.

The module will teach Junior Cycle students about sexual consent, the use of pornography, and LGBTQ+ topics such as sexual orientation and gender identity. It is due to be rolled out this September.

All schools will be expected to follow learning outcomes detailed in curriculum specific, even if the teachings go against their ethos. It is believed that individual schools will have some control over the resources used to teach these lessons.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the president of the Catholic Secondary Schools Parents Association (CSSPA), Alan Whelan, said it’s “frightening” to see the Government introduce “culture wars” into schools.

He said Catholic parents “expect the ethos of our schools to be recognised and accepted” and claimed that they have not been adequately consulted about the new relationships and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum.

“We also find it frightening that all ministers, since the CSSPA was founded in 1975, have engaged with parents as partners. This Education Department under Norma Foley has not engaged with parents as partners. We find this absolutely frightening.

“We honestly don’t know what is coming and how whatever is coming, is coming in September. Teachers have not been trained.”

Humanist Society CEO Jillian Brennan said the updated curriculum was about “preparing children for the real world” and said “almost 8,000 parents” were consulted during the 2018 review of the RSE programme.

“I think that it’s extremely important as a society that we teach children about gender identity and allow them a forum to talk about it.

“It isn’t about making a judgment call on it and saying if it’s right or wrong, rather it’s to prepare them for what’s actually happening in the real world.

“I think it’s important that all young people should have the same education, regardless of which school or which type of school ethos that they are educated under.

“It shouldn’t be that if one child is going to a religious school, they come away learning different items than what a child in a non-religious school (is learning),” she said.

However, Mr Whelan said that all children receiving the same education “would deprive parents of their rights under the Constitution”.

He added that discussions on gender identity and “ethical pornography” were not part of the review.

“Our schools are places of great acceptance of young people. What is frightening is that the minister, without consultation, is going to bring into schools these battlegrounds on these culture wars.

“There’s no problem with it being discussed but there’s great anxiety among parents.

Ms Brennan said that the review document found that young people were more likely to look to “friends and the internet” for advice on issues covered in the RSE programmed than parents or teachers.

“If you ignore these topics, and don’t teach about them in a relevant and age-appropriate manner, that simply drives young people to look at other sources of information where they might not get the most helpful or appropriate information,” she explained.

“I think it’s much better to accept that this is the reality and let's inform and prepare our young people for dealing with that reality in the best way possible.”

She added: “It’s much better to inform our young people, prepare them for the world, and have them equipped to go out there and deal with these complex and confusing issues. It’s better for schools to be a place where this can be discussed.”