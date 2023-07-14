Cathal Heffernan of AC Milan presents match jersey to boyhood Cork club

“Well done Cathal, never forget.”

Cathal Heffernan presents an AC Milan shirt to his former club

AC Milan star and Cork native Cathal Heffernan clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots – he’s been pictured presenting his boyhood club, Ringmahon Rangers, with a match-worn Rossoneri jersey over the weekend.

In the heart-warming snap, the Serie A defender is seen handing over the striped kit to a club official in the Leeside club’s home ground.

“Former Academy superstar, tonight presented the club with a match worn AC Milan jersey. Cathal has been a regular visiting and presenting awards at academy and a recent over 35 tournament,” the club captioned the image.

Social media users were quick to reac,t writing: “That’s awesome,” and “That’s excellent,” as well as “Well done Cathal never forget.”

The club continued: “Great to see the fantastic footballer not forgetting where he started his career at 4 years of age.”

Heffernan started out with his local side before signing for Cork City in 2019. He made his international debut that year and after two successful seasons, received a call up to the senior team before later signing with AC Milan.

The AC Milan teenager is the son of Olympians Rob and Marian, who competed in race walking and the 400m relay for Ireland.