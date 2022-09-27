Cashless payments ‘discriminate’ against elderly, says Donegal councillor
"It’s discrimination, basically, against our older generation and people in low income families.”
Irish society is locking out the elderly by going cashless, Donegal Councillor Michael Naughton has told Newstalk.
The Fianna Fáil politician believes the move towards contactless payments is “discrimination.”
Older people are “dependent on cash,” he said.
“The younger generation are not even tipping now with cards, they’re using their mobile phones.”
Cllr Naughton is worried that the elderly will be left behind by new changes in technology.
"It’s discrimination, basically, against our older generation and people in low income families.”
He added that the move towards ‘tap’ payments “basically gives all control to the bank.”
The Donegal politician worries that such a big reliance on online banking leaves society vulnerable to systems that can fail.
Read more
"If the system goes down, what happens?” he asked.
"If you’ve no other option only to pay by card, they can cut you off at any time.”
Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Councillor Naughton said the move towards a cashless society is also impacting how people are budgeting.
"Years ago, you would always have a certain amount of money in your pocket – when that was gone, it was gone.”
The changes mean you can “spend anything up in a night”.”
An average of €49 million of contactless payments were made every day in the three months between April and June 2022.
It is a record high for the new banking technology.
Over half of all card payments made in that time period were contactless according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.
Today's Headlines
Garda appeal | Woman and child in ‘critical condition’ after being discovered at home in Clare
'Serious assault' | Drunk dad who struck ‘repeated blows’ to garda’s head jailed for nine months
Live Blog | Budget 2023: €12 social welfare increase, children's allowance bonus payment and renters’ relief
Case latest | Psychiatrist report to be prepared on Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani
Sex beast | Notorious paedo priest admits yet another breach of sex offences prevention order
'Delighted' | Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian ask famous pals to be daughter’s godparents
lab rats | Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab
spies & lies | Anti-fascist claims UDA boss Jackie McDonald ‘gave me blessing’ to rid Belfast of BNP
EXCLUSIVE | Son of ex-mobster Anthony Kelly is laid to rest as underworld figures pay tribute
threats | Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing cash from Dublin shop