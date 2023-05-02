Carriage horse had to be put down after collapsing in Dublin city centre

Gardaí and an animal welfare group attended the scene of a horse which collapsed on the road in Smithfield while carrying a carriage aimed at tourists.

Gardai, a vet and animal welfare volunteers tended to the horse after it collapsed in Smithfield. Pic: @MylovelyhorseR

The horse had to be put down after it collapsed. Pic: @MylovelyhorseR

A horse which collapsed while drawing a tourist carriage in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend had to be put down.

On Monday, gardaí and an animal welfare group attended the scene of a horse which collapsed on the road in Smithfield while carrying a carriage aimed at tourists.

“We were notified by gardaí that the horse had collapsed. We are not totally sure if it was exhaustion or something else,” said Martina Kenny, co-founder of My Lovely Horse Rescue, which had a volunteer at the scene.

The animal welfare group has been calling for better regulation around horse-drawn carriages and for drivers to be issued with licences to ensure accountability, identification and welfare of horses.

In 2018, the council stopped issuing licenses for horse-drawn carriages, and the animal welfare group says this has allowed anyone to operate in the city.

Horse-drawn carriages are frequently seen around the St Stephen’s Green area, as well as St James’s Gate and often carry tourists.

“It’s awful that this poor horse had to be put to sleep,” said Ms Kenny. “A vet was called and they tried their best to get the horse up.

“The horse collapsed with a carriage on it and the vet made the call to put the horse down because it couldn’t get up.”

The welfare group said it is not regular for horses with carriages to collapse in the city, however, it is common to see horses in “poor condition”.

Gardai, a vet and animal welfare volunteers tended to the horse after it collapsed in Smithfield. Pic: @MylovelyhorseR

Ms Kenny said the charity has seen carriages in the city with the wheels held together with cable ties.

“We are seeing horses out there and they are on the go all day long,” said Ms Kenny.

“We took one a few years ago from Temple Bar that was seized by gardaí, but that horse was in a serious state and it was pulling a carriage all night. It needs to be regulated.

“We are not against the carriage drivers, we are against the carriage drivers that have horses that are in very poor condition,” she said, adding that they are giving the “good” carriage drivers a bad name.

The animal welfare group said gardaí are increasing checkpoints but “a lot more need to be done”.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in the Bridewell responded to an incident in the Dublin 7 area on Monday afternoon. An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident.”