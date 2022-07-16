Carlow and Kilkenny householders urged to take simple steps to conserve water

Yesterday, an appeal was made also for people in Waterford and Wexford to be mindful of their water usage.

Irish Water has urged householders in Carlow and Kilkenny to be ‘mindful of their water usage’ in the coming weeks as the warm weather sees increased demand on supplies.

Since March, Irish Water said it has been carefully monitoring all raw water sources in both counties, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources ‘that feed our water treatment plants’.

Spokesperson James O’Toole said: “We are appealing to the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the temperature is set to soar this weekend.

"As the busy summer holiday period kicks in, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of both counties can function to their optimal.”

Among the areas of concern around the two counties highlighted were: Carlow central regional, Myshall, Fenagh, Ballon, Kildavin, Clonegal and surrounding areas. In Kilkenny, the areas are: Bennettsbridge, Clogh, Castlecomer, Gowran, Goresbridge and Paulstown and Galmoy.

Mr O’Toole added that Irish Water is working hard with colleagues in each of the local authorities to ensure that people in Carlow and Kilkenny have a safe and reliable water supply.

A number of rural areas have begun to come under pressure, particularly in the south and midlands, it said.

The company has asked for people to check for leaks on outdoor taps, report leaks in public areas and consider installing a water butt to collect rain.