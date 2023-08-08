Car set on fire and driver dragged from vehicle during Derry anti-internment bonfire disorder

Scores of people gathered in the Galliagh area of Derry on Monday evening after a controversial anti-internment bonfire was taken down

A driver was dragged from his vehicle in Galliagh Park in Derry before being hit on the head and having his car set on fire.

Scores of people gathered in the Galliagh area of Derry on Monday evening after a controversial anti-internment bonfire was taken down by contractors from the Department of Communities.

On Tuesday morning, police issued a detailed statement about the disorder that ensued in the area following the bonfire removal.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At about 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

At around the same time, police said it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

The incidents continued later into the evening. At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park and the vehicle was damaged.

Throughout Monday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

PSNI Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying.

"We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van. Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up.

“This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.”

He added: "We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.

"We will continue to work with community representatives, and monitor the situation over the coming days. We appeal for calm and urge those with influence to use that to ensure there is no repeat of any disorder."

It came after police said on Monday that they were aware of a social media message circulating in the city calling on people to assemble in the area in the wake of the Department for Communities removing material from the bonfire site.

Police and other contractors were pictured at the site where material had been gathered for a number of weeks on a large green space close to the homes of residents in the area.

The land at Galliagh’s Linear Park is owned by the Stormont department which confirmed the material had been removed for “public safety reasons”.

Police are investigating each of the incidents on Monday, and are appealing to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.