Car hits buggy after reversing onto Cork city street

A baby had a lucky escape this morning after a car reversed into a buggy in Cork city centre.

A section of Patrick Street at the junction with Malboro Street was sealed off after the incident, which took place at around 11.30am on Sunday, CorkBeo reports.

It is understood that the vehicle pictured above reversed into the crossing, hitting a pole and a buggy in the process.

A young couple and their six-month-old tot were at the scene.

The baby wasn’t hit during the incident but his father “ended up on the road”. He was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a minor injury.

Gardai attended the scene along with units from the Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

Traffic diversion were put in place as emergency services dealt with the incident.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident on Patrick Street in Cork this afternoon, Sunday 23rd April 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Patrick Street is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

"No further information is available at this time."