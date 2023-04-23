Car hits baby’s buggy after reversing onto Cork city street
A section of Patrick Street at the junction with Malboro Street was sealed off after the incident, which took place at around 11.30am on Sunday.
A baby had a lucky escape yesterday morning after a car reversed into a buggy in Cork city centre.
A section of Patrick Street at the junction with Malboro Street was sealed off after the incident, which took place at around 11.30am on Sunday, CorkBeo reports.
It is understood that the vehicle pictured above reversed into the crossing, hitting a pole and a buggy in the process.
A young couple and their six-month-old tot were at the scene.
The baby wasn’t hit during the incident but his father “ended up on the road”. He was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a minor injury.
Read more
"Gardaí attended the scene along with units from the Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.
Traffic diversion were put in place as emergency services dealt with the incident.
"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident on Patrick Street in Cork this afternoon, Sunday 23rd April 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.
"Patrick Street is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
"No further information is available at this time."
Today's Headlines
'RECKLESS' | Dad who bought €15k of stolen bikes and tools to sell on avoids jail
NIGHTMARE | Illegally evicted mum’s car burnt out and belongings ‘destroyed’ and dumped
SAW RED | This is the pensioner accused of attacking doctor’s Galway home with a saw
FATAL ASSAULT | Gardaí seek driver of white Volkswagen taxi in relation to killing of Cork man
RIP | Ant and Dec lead tributes to Emmerdale star Dale Meeks after death aged 47
crisis | Tánaiste says 50 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan but 100 still in the country
COURT APPEARANCE | Woman (20s) charged in relation to Eastern European brothel gang investigation
relocation | Jonathan Dowdall set for prison move over ‘safety’ as Hutch associates ‘out for blood’
turkey teeth | Woman who flew to Turkey for cosmetic surgery while claiming free legal aid targeted by CAB
Twisted | Residents ‘afraid to leave the house’ as ‘tornado’ spotted outside Cork city