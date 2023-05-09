Car ban will transform Dublin’s College Green into ‘world class plaza’

“There is huge public support for it - we’ve seen other countries going in this direction”

A ban on cars from College Green will transform the Dublin space into a “world class plaza”, a Green Party councillor has claimed.

Dublin City Council has announced that private cars will be banned from the College Green area of the city in three weeks’ time and that an enhancement project will commence at nearby Foster Place.

The decision was made in order to create more space for cyclists, walkers and public transport in College Green and to reduce carbon emissions.

Green Party councillor for the South East Inner City, Claire Byrne, said this is something her party has been “pushing for a really long time”.

“It’s a really important project for the city in terms of reaching our transport climate emissions [targets],” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

“But it’s much more than that, we have to stop framing it as ‘banning cars’ and look at it for what it is - ultimately, creating a world class plaza that we see in cities all over Europe.”

However, Irish Parking Association Chairman Keith Gavin said the decision would negatively impact business in the city centre.

“The economic impact of it has already been seen,” he said.

“From the introduction of the bus gate, in the space of five years, the footfall figures in the city centre dropped off a cliff and the impact of all of these continuous measures - which are anti-car and anti-motorist - are reducing access to the city centre as a retail destination.”

Cllr Byrne argued that it is “not a massive change” given 97pc of traffic in the area is either public transport, cyclists or walkers.

“There is huge public support for it - we’ve seen other countries going in this direction,” she said.

“Look what’s happened in Paris, in London, in New York and they haven’t seen a massive impact in terms of retail in the city.

“In Dublin, at the moment, we’re back to pre-Covid levels almost.”

But Mr Gavin said that those cities have a “very effective public transport network” which Dublin lacks.

“That is changing,” Cllr Byrne said. “There are unprecedented levels of investment going into public and active transport under Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan and we’re seeing public transport usage go up again over the last while since we reduced fares.

“There is a lot of work to do, I do accept that, but that work is ongoing at the same time.”

Current College Green bus corridor hours, which ban private cars from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, will be extended to a 24/7 bus corridor on May 29 as part of the College Green Pathfinder Project.

The council has said that an average of more than half a million pedestrians and two million passengers on public transport go through College Green each week, compared to just 27,000 private vehicles.

However, “this small number of vehicles causes significant delays to public transport journey times in the area, particularly in the evenings and at weekends when there are no restrictions”.

These new traffic management measures will reallocate the road space exclusively to sustainable modes of transport which account for 97% of current journeys through College Green, the council said.

“This Pathfinder project will enhance the often overlooked area of Foster Place,” the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, said.

“The traffic management measures will improve public transport times, as well as creating a more relaxing and inviting environment to enjoy our historic city centre. This is in accordance with the objective for College Green in the development plan 2022 – 2028.”

Foster Place, which sits between the Bank of Ireland and the Irish Stock Exchange will have its taxi ranks reduced in favour of planters and public seating.