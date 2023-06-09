Cancer survivor Teresa Costello pays tribute to her ‘amazing’ pal Trina Cleary

“She was very passionate about people getting checked, with a huge zest for life.”

Dublin councillor and cancer survivor Teresa Costello says her friend health campaigner Trina Cleary was an inspiring “advocate for body positivity”.

Trina, who sadly passed away this week, had tirelessly raised awareness about the breast cancer on her popular social media channels.

Ms Costello got to know the young mum after they worked together on a campaign.

Like Trina, Cllr Teresa Costello was diagnosed with cancer as a young women and underwent emergency surgery.

She said “Trina was a great girl and she did so much.

Ms Costello, who is a Fianna Fail councillor, said she struck up an instant friendship with Trina after they met.

“We were ambassadors for a post-surgical underwear company, Theya healthcare.

Teresa Costello and Trina Cleary

"She was a lovely girl, she was diagnosed and the first time I met her she felt something wasn’t right, a pain in her leg.

“She didn’t get much of a break in terms of being cancer free. She was a great advocate for body positivity - remarkable.

"She was very passionate about people getting checked, with a huge zest for life,” Teresa said.

Ms Costello was in contact with her friend very recently and knew that Trina’s situation had deteriorated.

“I was only talking to her last week online; I knew it wasn’t good.

"Another girl from school passed away on Valentine’s Day, it’s a really stark reminder that it’s serious.

“I have all clear but it’s in the back of your mind and is triggering. You feel guilty, ‘why am I well and not they?’

“Trina was a great girl and did so much to raise awareness.

"If the doctor says you are OK and you still feel a niggling worry, get it checked again.

Trina Cleary

“If you feel in your gut of guts, get a second opinion if something doesn’t sit with you.”

Trina asked for a message to be passed to the public in the event of her death.

“I have one request. That is that you help my legacy live on. The first of the month - feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message,” she wrote.

Never to be forgotten

The heart-breaking words from Trina referenced the importance of people living life to the fullest.

“Keep spreading much needed awareness because you never know who is watching. Don't let my memory or my story die.

“Live your life with no regrets. Tick off that life list. Make memories. Grab life by the balls.

"My body might be gone, but my soul lives on. If 11.11 wishes positive vibes and love could keep me here I'd live forever.

“Forever 38. Thank you for everything. Thank you for seeing me. 11.11 - make a wish. I'll never be far away, just watch out for me. Love,” Tina wrote.

Having first been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018, the Co Wexford woman underwent several gruelling surgeries and treatments.

However, she remained positive throughout and selflessly used her experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called #A Day in the Life of Tri.’