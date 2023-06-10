Cancer campaigner Trina Cleary’s life celebrated at special ceremony in funeral home

The ‘celebration of life’ which took place in the rural Wexford funeral home was meticulously mapped out in advance.

The family and friends of cancer campaigner Trina Cleary piled into Ryan’s Funeral Home in the small village of Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford on Thursday evening.

Although they’ll have known this day was coming and prepared for it, it won’t have made it any easier on the 38 year-old’s heartbroken family – husband Stuuy, son Corey, stepchildren Cyan, Kyle, Shola and Regan, parents John and Deirdre, her sister Karen, nephews and extended family.

Aware of the severity of her illness though, Trina bravely planned for her untimely passing.

The ‘celebration of life’ which took place in the rural Wexford funeral home was meticulously mapped out in advance, as was the goodbye message posted to her 23,000 followers on Instagram hours after she succumbed to illness on Wednesday morning.

In fact, speaking previously in an interview with The Irish Independent in 2021 in advance of her wedding to Stuuy, Trina said:

“I want to ask the lady who is doing our wedding to do my funeral as well.

"It’s going to be a tough conversation to have, but I want someone to have my wishes so it takes pressure off everyone and lets them grieve, look after themselves and each other, and celebrate my life instead of worrying about having to plan the perfect day for me.”

It was further evidence of a selflessness which saw Trina use her own cancer diagnosis and experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called A Day in the Life of Tri.

Trina’s words were recalled by friend Diana Goff who spoke next to her coffin in the cramped funeral home.

Trina Cleary. Photo: Nikki Stix Photography

She stressed that this was to be a celebration of the wonderful, funny, loving and inspiringly determined woman that Trina was.

Diana noted that she had been honoured to have been at three of the most prominent moments in Trina’s life.

"We were both expecting our baby boys at the same time,” she recalled.

“She was so excited back then and in awe of the day she gave birth to her precious son Corey.

"I was the chosen celebrant on the day she married Stuuy, the love of her life.

" And today, not one of us want to be here, but she chose me to celebrate the end of her life with you all.

"She wanted me to keep it upbeat, easier said than done Tri,” she smiled, glancing towards the beautiful framed photo of her friend.

Tributes had come in from all over the country since Trina’s passing.

The Wexford woman, through her dogged determination and unshakeable optimism, had really struck a chord with people right across Ireland and further afield and had become a de facto spokesperson for women’s health.

She candidly documented her own breast cancer journey to encourage women around Ireland to check themselves, to be aware of the signs and not to have to go through what she was having to go through.

"We are all truly blessed to have known her,” Diana said, frankly. “She was held in such high regard as a young woman’s voice, an ambassador for women’s health in Ireland.”

In advance of the service, Diana described her late friend as “a beacon of light for so many”.

"She lived out every minute to the best of her ability and has saved other people’s lives along the way by promoting self-checking and awareness of women’s health. This is what she is leaving behind.”

The public, ambassadorial Trina just part of the Trina that was recalled at the special service in Wellingtonbridge, however.

She was remembered for her fun-loving, bubbly character.

She was remembered as a devoted mother, a loving wife, a beloved daughter and sister and a great friend to many.

Her favourite karaoke song, ‘Everytime’ by Britney Spears was played, holidays to Puerta Rico recalled and memories of office fun at work in Equifax shared.

While it was acknowledged that Trina’s life “was not always a bed of roses”, those present were urged to “look back and remember her best bits”.

“Today is not the end,” Diane stressed.

“Her memory will remain in our minds and hearts forever and she can still make you smile every single day.

"It is her wish for her people left behind to continue to live their best lives, just like she would’ve wanted to.”

Following a moving ceremony, Trina’s remains will be taken for a private cremation.

Trina was the beloved daughter of John and Deirdre, wife of Stuuy, mother of Corey, stepmother to Cyan, Kyle, Shola and Regan, She was a loving sister of Karen and aunt to Ryan, Tadhg and Caolán. Sadly missed by Karen's fiancee Darren, her nanny Annie, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.