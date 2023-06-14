Camper vans posing serious health issue in Dublin’s Sandymount, locals say

Locals are up in arms after people left their rubbish in bushes, and poured wastewater onto the car park tarmac

Camper vans and caravans that are using short-term car parks in Dublin’s Sandymount are posing a serious hygiene problem, local residents have said.

This is starting to become a “serious hygiene and health issue, which gets worse as the weather gets warmer", it has been claimed.

Chair of the Sandymount and Merrion Road Residents Association, David Turner, told Newstalk Breakfast they are happy to see people enjoying the sun, but not in this way.

"There are car parks along the strand and they're for short-term use," he said.

"We just recently engaged with the councillors and lots of people have been raising serious concerns,” he said.

"We want to make the area as nice as possible - and it's not just for residents, but it's for visitors alike as well.

"These short-term car parks are now getting filled by caravans and trailers for overnights, multi-nights in quite a few cases.

"It's preventing the short-term use for which they're intended, it keeps the visitors out [and] there's nowhere else to park".

Mr Turner said these car parks have no facilities for such camping.

"Usually the sink and refuse drain water goes out onto the car park, refuse even goes into the bushes, because there are no facilities," he said.

"Not everybody takes it away, and it's attracting rodents from the beach and rock armour areas - it's starting to become a serious hygiene and health issue, which gets worse as the weather gets warmer".

He said the council and residents are doing as much as they can.

"Usually it's sink water, drain water, people won't drive away with that in the sink," he said.

"There's nowhere else for it to go except to drain out on the tarmac in the car park.

"Refuse [is] sometimes left in bags and other times not.

"People walking by, and the council, do a great job trying to keep on top of it.

"But it's starting to get out of hand, and it's starting to become a hygiene and a health issue".

Mr Turner said the “simple solution” would be to reinstate the height barriers, which were taken away during Covid.

"Most are in place, there's bits and cases [that] have been removed, but it's simple maintenance as far as I can see.

"They were put there for a really good reason, but we seem to have forgotten that," he added.