Campaigners occupy vacant Dublin property as housing organisation seeks eviction

“Residents are now being threatened with eviction.”

A nondescript Dublin city property has become the centre of High Court drama this week as housing organisation, Cabhrú, seeks to have the Revolutionary Housing League (RHL) evicted from their leasehold building.

The RHL demand that ‘all vacant homes and buildings’ in the country are opened to house those in need and the group currently has a large number of homeless people living in the Dublin 7 location.

“Since 12th May the Revolutionary Housing League has been housing homeless people in a vacant building in north inner city Dublin. The Dublin City Council building was sitting empty for two years in the midst of the housing crisis,” the group stated.

Food baskets

The Cabhrú Housing Association, which provides homes for older persons, are now demanding to repossess the property, in order to develop and convert it into housing units.

A spokesperson for the Revolutionary Housing League posted a statement on social media which said:

“Cabhrú have since regained the lease and now want to evict the homeless people back onto the streets, despite having no plans for the building until demolition in 2024.

“Over sixty people have been housed in the building during that time, regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation. The RHL believes in the right to housing of everyone in Ireland and the fact that our country has tens of thousands of empty buildings ready to house people demonstrates that this can be easily achieved,” the group said.

Last week a High Court judge refused to grant orders directing gardaí to arrest and bring the un-named persons before the Court over their alleged failure to vacate the property.

Irish flag on building

Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy previously granted an injunction requiring those occupying the building to leave the property.

After being told the injunction was not being complied with, the judge said that he was not granting Cabhrú orders to commit those in contempt of the orders to prison.

This was due to a lack of evidence before the court about the identities of the persons on the property.

The judge was not satisfied that all those alleged to be in occupation have been made aware of the orders to vacate the premises.

High Court, Dublin

The judge accepted that court orders must be compiled with and that he fully accepted that Cabhrú want to redevelop the property into units for older persons.

Planning permission has been granted for a 35-unit complex, and the charity intends to demolish the existing building and start construction work next year.

Cabhrú also claimed that it had made the property secure, disconnected water, gas and electricity with the only connection being to an alarm system, up until the occupation occurred.

Another judge, Mr Justice O'Moore, granted Cabhrú permission to renew its application and adjourned the matter to a date later this month.