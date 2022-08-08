Camera catches man smashing up vending machine in Co Louth

The money collected from the machine which is stocked with water, protein bars, energy drinks and snacks, goes back into running the centre which operates on a not-for-profit basis

The vending machine after the attack

This is the moment a man smashes up a brand new vending machine outside a Community Centre in county Louth.

The vandal put the boot into the machine at around 1.30am last Saturday morning after it had been delivered to the location, at Blackrock near Dundalk, just 10 hours earlier.

A display screen was broken in the incident, which happened shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.

The 24-hour vending machine had only been delivered at 3pm on Friday.

The money collected from the machine which is stocked with water, protein bars, energy drinks and snacks, goes back into running the centre which operates on a not-for-profit basis.

The community-based classes held there include drama, crafting, breastfeeding, baby massages while fitness activities are also included in the timetable.

CCTV footage is being examined by Gardaí and anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station..

A number of local community groups also use the centre,

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident where a vending machine was damaged in Blackrock, Co. Louth between the 5th and 6th of August 2022.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”