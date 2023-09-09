Calls for violent transgender inmates to be banned from Dublin women’s prison

Protestors will be holding a ‘No Males In Women’s Jails” banner as they gather at lunchtime

The Dóchas Centre is the principal prison for women in Ireland

A protest in Dublin today will be calling for violent transgender inmates to be banned from the Dóchas women’s prison.

Women will be demonstrating outside the facility on the city’s North Circular Road after a transgender woman was jailed there yesterday.

It follows the jailing of a violent prisoner, who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a homeless woman at the Novas Centre, Rathmines Road in April 2022, and received a three-month suspended sentence.

In her statement, the victim said the accused had “grabbed her by the hair” and pulled her onto the ground, striking her with a closed fist four or five times.

The court also heard she told gardaí that the woman sat on top of her and “pulled clumps of hair out of me”.

It has been reported that the offender had 15 prior criminal convictions since 2009 and was previously a prisoner in Limerick women’s prison.

A spokeswoman for Women’s Space Ireland, who organised the protest, said that when it comes to prisons, Rule 11 of the UN Mandela Rules states that, “men and women shall so far as possible be detained in separate institutions”.

They say that in February the UK Ministry of Justice updated the policy for prisoners in England and Wales with transgender offenders no longer being housed in women’s prisons if they have male genitalia or have committed any violent or sexual offence.

“These rules apply regardless of whether the prisoner has a Gender Recognition Certificate or not,” they say.

“Another transgender prisoner, Barbie Kardashian, has been moved to a men’s prison proving that men with Gender Recognition Certificates don’t have to be in a women’s prison” said a spokeswoman for the women protesting said.

Protestors are urging TDs to support the Gender Recognition (Amendment) (Prisons) Bill 2023 proposed by The Countess women’s group to stop transgender inmates being housed in women’s prisons.

“Putting men in women’s jails is one area which the Taoiseach would probably agree hasn’t worked well,” added spokeswoman Jill Nesbitt of Women’s Space Ireland, a website covering women’s sex-based rights.

“He also said recently that he doesn’t believe violent males should be kept in women’s jails.

“Why is the Government rushing to put through referenda on ‘gender equality’ but hasn’t yet produced a policy on transgender prisoners to protect women?” she asked.

“Yesterday we saw yet again that the safety and well-being of vulnerable women - homeless women and women prisoners - have been neglected in order to facilitate men who ‘identify’ as women. We haven’t heard one word yet from Government about how the rights and needs of women are to be protected,” she says.

According to Women’s Space Ireland, Dublin City Council has previously outlined how clients presenting to DRHE Homeless Services must “undergo a full assessment and placements are made on a case by case basis”.