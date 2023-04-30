Calls for public inquiry at St Luke’s Hospital over avoidable deaths of women and babies

Father of woman who died in hospital ‘shocked’ by stories from maternity unit

The father of a young mother who died shortly after giving birth at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny has called for a public inquiry following a series of adverse findings against senior consultants who worked in the hospital’s maternity unit in recent years.

James Campbell said there was a need for a detailed examination of the operation of the hospital because of a number of avoidable deaths of women and babies.

His daughter, Tracey Campbell-Fitzpatrick (36) from Nurney, Co Carlow, bled to death from a massive haemorrhage within three hours of giving birth to her second child, Max, on March 28, 2016 in St Luke’s.

A fitness-to-practise inquiry held by the Irish Medical Council in February heard evidence that the on-call consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist on the night had delayed returning to the hospital after being alerted about Ms Campbell-Fitzpatrick’s deteriorating health following the birth of her baby.

The consultant, David McMurray, was found guilty of professional misconduct over the delay when he knew her clinical condition required his attendance in the maternity unit.

The inquiry heard Dr McMurray took over 40 minutes to get to the hospital after first being called by a midwife who phoned him three times within half an hour, despite living within a short drive of St Luke’s.

In 2018 another consultant, Trevor Hayes, admitted to several counts of poor professional performance over his treatment of a patient with bladder cancer between 2009 and 2014.

In the same year, a high level of non-compliance with standard on maternity care was identified in St Luke’s by the health services watchdog Hiqa.

In 2019, another consultant gynaecologist at St Luke’s, Ray O’Sullivan, was suspended by the HSE after he was the subject of complaints that he had allegedly carried out unauthorised and unapproved procedures on five female patients in September 2018.

The suspension triggered a legal battle which is now before the Supreme Court after the HSE appealed a ruling by the Court of Appeal last year that Prof O’Sullivan, who denies all allegations of any wrongdoing, was entitled to return to his job.

Although none of the women were physically harmed, the court heard they were psychologically injured when informed of the procedure that had been performed on them.

In September 2021, Dr Hayes admitted at an inquest that there had been failures in the care of a baby boy, Laurence Somers, who died five days after suffering an acute event at his birth in St Luke’s in January 2018.

The inquest, which returned a verdict of medical misadventure, also heard admissions by the consultant over failings in the treatment of the baby’s mother, Gráinne, including the failure to carry out an ultrasound on her when she was overdue — in breach of the hospital’s own protocol.

According to Mr Campbell, the mounting list of incidents where patients have suffered adverse outcomes warrants further investigation.

Pauline and James Campbell, parents of the late Tracey Campbell-Fitzpatrick. Photo: Collins Courts — © CollinsPhotoAgency

“In my opinion, all these different incidents point to a problem with the culture at the hospital, particularly in the maternity unit,” he said.

Mr Campbell said he had received feedback from staff and patients of St Luke’s about problems at the hospital.

“I’m genuinely shocked at some of the stories I’ve heard about how people have been treated. If true, such conduct is entirely unacceptable,” he added.

“We need something that will restore confidence for the people who rely on the hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group, which runs St Luke’s, said it could not comment on individual cases.​

“Significant steps have been taken to improve all aspects of maternity/obstetric care with the addition of further specialist clinical staff to the service,” the spokesperson said.