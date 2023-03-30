Calls for ‘private jet tax’ as almost 7,000 planes take off from Ireland last year
“The government's approach has been about punishing ordinary people while the wealthy are exempt to continue living their carbon-intensive lifestyles.”
A Sinn Féin Senator has called for a ‘private jet tax’ after it was revealed that 7,000 took off from Irish airports last year.
The carbon emissions of the private flights has soared to 67,903 tonnes – a number “worse than we had estimated,” said Senator Lynn Boylan.
When she previously called for a €3,000 private jet tax, she claims it was “dismissed by the Government claiming a lack of data.”
"Well, now we have the data and it is worse than we had estimated.”
In total, 6,671 private jets took off from Irish airports in 2022.
The Greenpeace research has revealed the most common flight path was the short journey from Dublin to London.
Other flights taken included Kerry to Cork, Dublin to Cork, Dublin to Belfast, Shannon to Cork and Shannon to Kerry.
"It’s hugely unfair that rich people can wreck the climate this way,” said Thomas Gelin, Greenpeace’s EU transport campaigner.
“Pollution for wasteful luxury has to be the first to go.”
Speaking today, Senator Boylan said: “The carbon emissions of private jets in Ireland have soared to 67,903 tonnes, with one average flight emitting roughly the same emissions as a petrol car driving 40,000km.
“The Irish Government need to take the lead on this issue. Climate justice advocates have long argued that not all carbon emissions are created equal.
"To date, the Government's approach has been about punishing ordinary people while the wealthy are exempt to continue living their carbon-intensive lifestyles.”
“Ideally, I would like to see an end to non-essential private jets but as a bare minimum, a levy on private jets would at least demonstrate that the government are in fact committed to a real, just transition.”
Environmental organisation Greenpeace has called on governments to “ban private jets” completely.
"80pc of the world’s population have never flown, yet they’re the ones most impacted by the climate crisis. In just one hour, a single private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2,” they said.
"The global average energy-related carbon footprint is around 4.7 tonnes of CO2 per person per year.”
