Calls for M50 toll to be scrapped as almost €170 million made last year
"We've paid well over a billion euros to pay for the M50; so the Government is purely using this as a tax on commuters.”
Over €300 million was collected in toll charges on Irish roads last year.
Almost half of that sum was made on the M50 alone, new figures released to Newstalk show.
Aontú TD Peadar Toibín has now called for the M50 toll to be scrapped as says: “There’s no need for it anymore.”
A record high of €169.6 million in toll charges came from the M50, while €344 million was made nationwide last year.
The data, shared with Newstalk by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TFI) under the Freedom of Information Act, shows the revenue collected from the 10 tolls on motorways and national roads that TFI is involved in.
"The M50 has already been paid for over and over again by the people," Aontú leader Peadar Toibín told Newstalk.
"We're calling for the Government to get rid of the toll on the M50 - there's no need for it anymore.”
Tolls across the country made millions of euro last year, with the M1 Dundalk toll the second highest earner at €32.2 million.
It is followed by the M4 Kilcock-Kinnegad road at €31.6 million and the Dublin Port Tunnel at €22.4 million.
The M3 Clonee-Kells and the N18-Limerick Tunnel collected around €18 million while the M7/M8 Portlaoise brought in around €19 million.
The M8-Fermoy Bypass made €14.9 million and the N6 Galway-Ballinasloe collected €9.7 million.
The figures published by Newstalk show that the lowest earner was the toll at the N25 Waterford Bypass which took in €8.6 million.
