Calls for gardaí to be armed with tasers after almost 300 cops assaulted last year

Brendan O’Connor, President of the Garda Representative Association, said that some gardaí already carry tasers but the force could do with more protection

Arming more gardaí with tasers would be a “natural step” for the force, the President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has argued.

Brendan O'Connor was speaking as members of An Garda Síochána called for increased protection after 285 officers were assaulted last year.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that tasers are available to police forces in other countries, but “very few” uniformed members actually use them.

“We often look to Scotland for leadership, and we see in Scotland where we have possibly a quarter of uniformed, frontline officers are STOs - Specially Trained Officers,” he explained.

“They carry tasers and they arm it and use it, the actual number of times that it's actually used is very, very few.

“The international experience is that... when offenders see the red dot on their chest and know that there's a chance of them being maybe tasered, they often deescalate.”

Mr O’Connor said that some gardaí already carry tasers but the force could do with more protection, as most officers only have access to a baton and handcuffs.

“We do have tasers, but they're only used by the Armed Support Unit.

“When we call upon (them), particularly in rural occasions, it can be a very long-delayed response time.

“So we would look for tasers to be available (to) more officers and trained.

“Currently we only have your standard guard with their protective equipment of a baton and handcuffs, and then we might have a local detective with a firearm.

“(There’s) nothing in-between lethal and a baton, so we would see that as a natural step.”

However, former Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy disagrees with the idea of arming more gardaí with tasers.

He said it would be a “step too far” and the focus should be on enacting legislation to protect gardaí instead.

“I think we're going in the wrong direction to most other countries,” he said.

“The taser has been welcomed in a lot of police forces across the world, but it's a de-escalation measure.

“They're trying to get away from using live ammunition. They want to get away from killing people, basically.

“Here in Ireland what we're doing is we're actually escalating when we think about taking on the taser.

"While I think something has to be done, I think this is probably a step too far for us.”

Explaining his reasoning, he said: “We have unique status in the world of policing, that the majority of uniformed members that you meet on the street... they're going to be unarmed.

“That is a huge status for us, and the rest of the world would love to be there.

“What we need to do is we need to look at the legislation protecting our members."