Calls for change after reports two pit bulls attacked child and puppy in Limerick

Dog attacks are a ‘time bomb’, says councillor.

Dangerous dog attacks in Ireland are a ticking ‘time bomb,’ according to one councillor, after it was revealed two pit bulls attacked a child and puppy in Limerick.

The information came to light at a council meeting this month where Green Party Councillor, Seán Hartigan, was provided with a breakdown of canine attacks in the district. The incident in which two pitbulls attacked a child and puppy saw wardens called to an address with Gardaí and licences examined, the Limerick Leader reports.

Describing the situation as a ‘time bomb,’ Mr Hartigan said: “Maybe there is a flaw in the legislation.”

One dog had been surrendered to Limerick council in the last two-and-a-half years. Limerick City and County Council, which is responsible for the control of dogs locally has admitted it has “no formal policy” when it comes to the investigation of dog incidents.

“I think the dog warden and the gardai have to take a call of an attack on people by a dog as very serious.

“They have the power to call to a person’s door, they have the power to go there quickly. If they do this, they may quickly find the dog loose on the road. At the moment, what they must do is use all the powers available to them,” said Cllr Hartigan.

In response to a question at the meeting, Cllr Hartigan was given details of 14 dog attacks which were reported to the local authority. The Green Party member wants to see a shared database between council and gardai.

In response, council director Vincent Murray said when someone is a victim of a dog attack, they need to provide a written statement, report the matter to the gardai and furnish the council with a medical report if they’ve had medical treatment.

“These all help us to build our case, provide the evidence to issue fines and prosecute the case in the court if necessary,” Mr Murray stated in response.

It comes after a recent dog attack in Dublin’s Airfield Estate left five sheep and their unborn lambs dead.

According to Airfield farm manager Brian Farrell at the 38-acre estate a small dog was spotted chasing the sheep early in the morning before it fled.

"I went out to check the sheep that morning and I saw them all huddled together at the gateway, I knew there was something wrong," he said.

"They were exhausted like they had been chased and they were only two weeks off lambing.

"The next day I brought them in to check them over and I realised their wool was pulled out in places and any of their skin that was visible was scratched and torn.

"Two of them lay down and never got up again, they were worn out and just died. Dogs have never been allowed on the estate for this reason," said Brian.

The danger is that a human will lose their life here soon, especially as the number of dangerous dogs walking around without muzzles is on the increase, especially in urban areas.

A 70 year old woman was killed by a dog in Bedworth, UK, three weeks ago, a child was killed in Milton Keynes back in February and a baby was killed in Brooklyn, US, last week.