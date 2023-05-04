Caitríona Perry announces she is leaving RTÉ to take up new role with BBC

‘I have made great friends, worked with some incredibly talented people and had fantastic experiences and opportunities’

Six One News co-presenter Caitríona Perry has announced that she is to leave RTÉ to take up a new international role with the BBC in the US.

The journalist said in a Twitter post that it is with a “mix of sadness and excitement” that she will depart at the end of the month after almost 16 years to become chief presenter with the British broadcaster in Washington.

It is understood a new co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News will be announced very shortly.

She added: "It is really hard to say goodbye. I have made great friends, worked with some incredibly talented people and had fantastic experiences and opportunities.

"I have reported from all over the world and had the chance to witness history in the making, particularly during my time as Washington Correspondent and as co-presenter of the SixOne News.

"It was a tough decision to walk away from RTÉ. It is an institution in Irish life, but I have been offered an incredible opportunity.

"I wish to say a special thank you to the RTÉ audience, the viewers, listeners and readers who have afforded me the extraordinary privilege of being a public service broadcast journalist."

“To the large number of people who have taken the time to write letters, cards and emails over the years, thank you for your kind words. Thank you all so to all of those who have trusted me to tell their stories.”

Ms Perry has co-presented RTÉ Six One News since January 2018.

She has also presented many RTÉ News Specials, including the 2020 US Presidential Elections and 2021 Inauguration, the visit of Pope Francis, additional programmes during the pandemic, and most recently the visit to Ireland of US President Joe Biden.

After becoming RTÉ's Washington Correspondent in 2013 she covered major stories such as the US Presidential election and Inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Berkeley tragedy, and reported from across North America, Cuba and Haiti.

She has also been an occasional presenter of RTÉ Morning Ireland, Leaders' Questions and The Week in Politics, and produced and presented several special Nationwide programmes on Canada, Australia and the Irish in the White House.

She previously spent time as an editor and reporter on the News at One radio programme.

Managing Director, RTÉ News & Current Affairs, Deirdre McCarthy, said: "Caitríona has been a hugely valued member of the RTÉ News team for over 15 years, as a journalist, a colleague and a friend.

"While we will miss her presenting RTÉ's flagship Six One News, we are so delighted for her to take up this huge international opportunity. We are very proud to see such a talented Irish journalist go on to succeed on a global news stage.

"From working across all desks and platforms in the RTÉ newsroom, to her hugely impactful time as Washington Correspondent, to her calm and diligent presenting of the news to audiences each evening during national highs and lows, Caitríona's hard work and journalistic ethic always shone through.

"She will be missed equally by audiences, but I know they will join me in wishing her well."