CAB seize cash, watches and designer footwear in Co Kerry operation targeting scammers

‘The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney gardai’

Gardai and the Criminal Assets Bureau have seized cash, Rolex watches and designer footwear in an operation in Co Kerry aimed at criminals involved in scamming the elderly and vulnerable people.

CAB officers and Kerry gardaí supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit searched 11 residential addresses and four professional properties.

Gardai said this morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney Garda Station.

The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

The search operation this morning resulted in the seizure of documentation, cash, two Rolex watches, files relating to the purchase of properties, details of bank accounts and designer footwear.

“The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney Gardaí,” garda said.

“The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.”