Busy Dublin street re-opens after building blaze

The busy Dublin street was closed as four fire engines were called to the scene just after 9am yesterday.

The entire road was closed as four fire engines were called to the scene just after 9am.

Discovering the source of the blaze in a stairwell, firefighters worked to keep it under control until well into the afternoon.

Earlier today, Firefighters responded to a reports of a building on fire on Dame Street.



Firefighters discovered a fire in the stairwell of the building.



The first call was at 9.10am. The scale of the operation necessitated for Dame Street to be closed for a time. pic.twitter.com/1v8xQ0hVBF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 17, 2022

In an update to Twitter, the fire service said: “Earlier today, firefighters responded to reports of a building fire on Dame Street.

“Firefighters discovered a fire in the stairwell of the building.

"The first call was at 9.10am. The scale of the operation necessitated for Dame Street to be closed for some time.”

Photos of the scene show a number of fire engines and firefighters working to tackle the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade tackled the blaze in a building on Dame Street yesterday.

Local diversions were in place as Dublin Fire Brigade continued to deal with the incident.

Those traffic diversion have now been lifted, a garda spokesperson has confirmed.