Burglars use Mercedes to ram-raid phone shop in Dublin city centre

No suspects have been identified in the case yet which is being investigated by Store Street garda

Gardai at the scene of the destruction

Damage done to the store in Dublin city centre

Thousands of euro worth of damage was caused this morning when a Mercedes car rammed a phone shop on Henry Street in the capital.

The incident unfolded at around 4am when the English registered coupe vehicle reversed at speed into the Three Store.

Among the damaged items were shutters, glass and the shop’s electrical system.

Issues with the electrics prevented gardai from being able to enter the store for some time this morning.

Senior sources said that officers have still not been able to put an exact value on the amount of stock that was stolen in the burglary.

However, it is thought that the criminals were not able to get into the shop’s store but instead got away with a number of display phones.

No suspects have been identified in the case yet which is being investigated by Store Street gardai but officers are trawling through good quality CCTV from the city centre.

A similar incident took place at a Hugo Boss shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street in January which has led to two men being charged before the courts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The designer goods shop was extensively damaged at about 4.30 am on January 18, and several items were taken.

The defendants in that case are charged with causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €26,000.

This morning a Garda spokesperson stated: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023.”

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”