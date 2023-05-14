Builder accused by London cops of being top IRA man to sue Metropolitan Police

When David Torrens explained his dad has been an RUC man, the detectives came back and accused him of ‘being a member of the UVF’

A builder accused by cops of being a top IRA terrorist is to sue the Metropolitan Police.

Detectives claimed David Torrens had attempted to extort £60,000 with menaces from a wealthy Irish pensioner — and that the cash was to go straight into the coffers of republican terrorists.

But what the London police didn’t know was that 55-year-old Torrens was from true blue Protestant stock in the heart of Ulster Plantation territory.

And that his father was a retired RUC man who had been forced to flee his home twice as a result of republican paramilitary threats.

In 2019, Mr Torrens was charged at Bow Street Magistrates Court with making malicious threats by text and being a member of the IRA.

But after a four-year nightmare, he succeeded in having the matter brought before Snaresbrook Crown Court, where a judge dismissed the case.

David Torrens telling Sunday World’s Hugh Jordan about his ordeal

Now the Armagh man plans to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution.

“I told the cops I actually found their accusations insulting because my family had suffered directly at the hands of the IRA,” he told the Sunday Worldthis week.

“My father was forced to leave the family home in Markethill and serve in the police in Scotland after a serious threat on his life.

“I told the London police I was actually insulted by them linking me with the IRA as my dad had been an RUC man. I saw them looking at each other and I think they realised then that they’d got it wrong.”

He added: “But the even more amazing thing was, after a while the detectives came back and accused me of being a member of the UVF!”

Torrens left his home in Markethill, Co Armagh, during the worst of the Troubles and he found work in the building industry in London, where he also became friendly with his Irish boss Brendan O’Keefe (inset left).

But four years ago, they were both arrested and their homes were searched in midnight raids by police who accused them attempting to extort money from a wealthy Donegal man who also lived in London.

Detectives claimed Mr Torrens had plans to abduct and torture the man and drive him around a London motorway until he agreed to hand over £60,000 in cash which was to go to the IRA.

They further accused Mr Torrens of using his mobile phone to send the man a threatening text demanding immediate payment.

But when Brendan O’Keefe was interviewed, it became clear that far from attempting to extort £60,000 from the Donegal man, it was actually him who was owed the money.

Brendan O’Keeffe

He had known the Donegal man for several years and when he asked Mr O’Keefe to help finance a business venture importing caravans to the UK, he agreed.

Mr O’Keefe handed over £60,000 in two payments, but that was the last he saw of his money. And he had documentary proof of both transactions.

He explained to the police that when the Donegal man was posted missing, he enlisted the help of his friend David Torrens whom he’d known for many years.

Mr O’Keefe told Met detectives that David sent the Donegal man a text message saying both of them would be calling to collect the outstanding money.

Mr O’Keefe was released without charge, but David Torrens was charged with making malicious threats by telephone and in person and being a member of a terrorist organisation, the IRA.

Mr Torrens said the matter limped on for four years, causing him and his family much anxiety and stress. He also says it was only after a Crown Court judge threw the case out of court that he began to get his life back.

“This was wrong from start to finish. I should never have been charged, my boss Brendan O’Keefe was done out of £60,000 and I was merely helping him get his money back.

“It was farcical. I’m now planning to sue the Metropolitan Police over what happened.”

Mr O’Keefe said he fully supported Mr Torrens in his efforts to get the Met Police back into court.

He said: “I’m still owed £60,000, which I’ve now written off. Someone should have been brought before the courts over this, but it wasn’t David Torrens.”