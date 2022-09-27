Budget 2023: Pensioners, carers, disabled, and those on social welfare to benefit

Costing close to €1b, a €12 a week boost has been confirmed for all social welfare rates and will kick in from January 1

Pensioners, carers, disabled and those on social welfare in Ireland will benefit from Budget 2023.

In just one measure expected to cost close to €1 billion next year, a €12 a week boost has been confirmed for all social welfare rates and will kick in from January 1.

This marks the biggest increase in nearly 20 years and that’s not all…

Minister Heather Humphreys was able to secure a €2bn increase to the social welfare budget which will allow the government to give two cash bonuses to recipients before the end of the year.

Under a cost of living package every welfare recipient will receive a double payment, with the first to land in the coming weeks around Halloween.

This will then be followed by another double payment for the Christmas Bonus in December, which is already in place as an annual boost.

Meanwhile, child benefit will also see double payments as part of the package announced this afternoon.

The rate of child benefit will rise to €42 for under-12s and €50 for children over 12 years of age, while there will be a €500 lump sum for families availing of the working family payment.

Another €500 lump sum goes to carers which will be given to every carer in November.

There is a new €500 cost of disability payment and a €20 increase of the domiciliary care allowance for sick children meaning the payment will now be €320.

The fuel allowance is also set to be increased and the threshold changed so that more people are eligible.

Minister Paschal Donohoe delivered Budget 2023 in a joint announcement with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath in the Dail this afternoon.

Describing Budget 2023, as “cost-of-living budget”, he said it is focused on helping individuals, families and businesses to deal with rising prices”.

However, The Simon Community said the €12 increase to the rate of weekly social welfare payments was "insufficient" and amounts to a "decrease",

The charity said that it welcomes once-off payments to help with the rising cost of living but that weekly payments don't go far enough.

"We welcome the once off payments that will particularly help with the energy costs people are due to face over the coming months, taking into account the 8.5pc inflation this year and 7pc expected next year. The increase of 12 euro on social welfare is insufficient, in effect a decrease in social welfare payment,” Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications, said.

The charity also said the introduction of a vacant property tax can be seen as a "paradigm shift, and is very welcome but we are concerned that it is too low to have the transformative impact we believe is necessary".