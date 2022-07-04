Budge Up | 

Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms

The Government has been under pressure from the Opposition to hold an emergency budget to address the cost of living crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe© PA

Philip RyanIndependent.ie

The Budget will be held on September 27, the Cabinet has agreed.

The Government has been under pressure from the Opposition to hold an emergency budget to address the cost of living crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

However, the Taoiseach resisted demands to introduce new measures to ease the financial burden caused by rising fuel, energy and food prices.

Read more

But the Government leaders have now agreed two weeks earlier than anticipated.

It was originally planned that the budget would be held on Tuesday, October 11, but it will now be announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on September 27.

Mr Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will today outline their spending capacity in the budget.

More to follow


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices