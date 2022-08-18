Brown Thomas opens annual Christmas shop four months ahead of the festive season

The shelves are packed with Christmas trees, decorations and toys for eager shoppers.

Brown Thomas have opened up their annual Christmas shop four months ahead of the festive season.

The themes for this year's shop are Natural Glow, Glacial Lake, Winter Romance and Christmas Cheer.

“Set the scene this Christmas with joyful touches throughout your home,” a description for the store reads.

“Discover impressive trees, magical decorations, stunning lights and luxurious garlands and wreaths within this year’s themes.”

Natural Glow is described as “powered by an elegant combination of brown hues and golden accents, this theme is all about the understated luxury that nature's palette can offer us.”

“Combine matte and gloss ornaments on your tree for dynamic interplay between the classic and playful elements, the grounded and the luxurious.”

Meanwhile, Glacial Lake will transport you to “a glacial lake with frosted whites and frozen blues.”

“Embrace the wonder and beauty of the winter landscape with deep navy decorations, while the incorporation of gold tones gives the impression of sunlight on untouched snow.”

Winter Romance is a rosy collection with a “palette of delicate pink tones, rich burgundy and warm butterscotch, this theme invites you indoors out of the cold, to a romantic, firelit home.”

“Floral art nouveau ornaments surrounded by gold accents create an indulgent, rich atmosphere to warm your heart.”

And finally, Christmas Cheer is perfect for those “cherishing Christmas traditions of old, or paving way for new ones.”

The collection is described as “a classic palette of bright crimsons and dark fir greens is drawn on to evoke feelings of warmth and security, while modern additions of deep blue, gold and white draw us into a new world and prompt us to look forward.”

The Brown Thomas Christmas collection is available online and in-store.