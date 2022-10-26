Brothers Callan and Kraig Larkin missing from Sligo found safe
UPDATE: Callan and Kraig have been found safe and well
Gardaí are concerned for the safety of two teenage brothers who have gone missing from Sligo.
Callan Larkin (15) and his 13-year-old brother Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday (October 22).
Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes. Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is not known what Kraig was wearing.
It is believed that Callan and Kraig may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Callan Larkin and his 13 year-old brother Kraig Larkin.
“Callan and Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, 22nd October 2022.”
Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
