Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine hailed for ‘powerful message’ by sharing cancer journey

Friends and colleagues ‘unsurprised’ by presenter’s positivity, saying it will encourage many other women to go for medical check-ups

Pamela Ballantine at home in May: Photo by Kelvin Boyes

Friends and colleagues of Pamela Ballantine say it’s no surprise the UTV presenter met the challenge of her cancer diagnosis head-on.

And they’re delighted she’s now standing as a beacon of positivity to inspire others going through similar health problems.

Pamela broke the news of what she has been facing over the past seven months in a Vodcast for UTV with colleague Alison Fleming.

Alison Fleming with her good friend Pamela Ballentine: Picture by Justin Kernoghan

Alison, now a producer at UTV, said she had nothing but admiration for her good friend.

“This was a tough road for anyone to travel, but Pam never lost the ability to laugh and inspired all of us with her positivity and how she has been coping,” she added.

“As friends, you feel hopeless that there isn’t more you can do to help, but Pam was steadfast in her bravery and just got on with it in her usual ‘can-do’ way.

“She could have kept the whole experience under wraps. Let’s face it, who knew? The wig she affectionately refers to as ‘Helen’ hid the worst of the chemo effects.

“But in highlighting her story and urging others to take up routine screening appointments — the very appointments that detected the cancer she didn’t know was there — is sending a powerful message to women everywhere.

“I’ve always been proud to be Pam’s friend, and my admiration for her is limitless.

“After our Vodcast she got a standing ovation from the gallery and studio crew. In that interview I said she’s the closest thing we have to a national treasure, but actually she is a national treasure, and one we’re all the better for having.”

While Pamela kept her cancer secret from most, one colleague she did confide in was U105 presenter Frank Mitchell.

“She told me back in February... and it came as a big shock,” he said. “But I was inspired by her attitude too. It’s not something everyone could do. I know I would have crumbled.

“But she was positive, her personality still shone through so much that only those few people she told would have known.

“I believe the country owes her a debt of gratitude for the way she has handled it. Too many people still turn a blind eye to their health, put off an appointment until a time that suits them better.

“It was a pleasure to speak to her on U105 on Friday morning. It brings home the message again about early diagnosis, particularly for someone like me now getting older.

“She’s someone I spent more time with than my own wife, so it hits you when you hear the news.

“But Pamela being Pamela, she took it head-on. It’s what you would expect of her and she didn’t disappoint.”

Presenters Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio's Ibe Sesay help launch the Spirit of NI Awards 2023: Picture by Peter Morrison

Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay co-presented the Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards alongside Pamela two weeks ago and said she was the consummate professional.

“I had no idea, she never said a word about it. I’m just so glad she’s through it all,” he said.

“It was my first time hosting an event like that and she helped me all the way through. She held my hand.

“It was great craic. She was the normal, bubbly Pamela you would expect to find.

“She never mentioned anything, just got on with the job.

“Afterwards we had a chat, shared a glass of bubbly, and it all went very smoothly. It always does with Pamela.

“Obviously I’m delighted to hear that she’s come through his and I can understand why she didn’t wish to say publicly anything until now.”

U105 presenter Frank Mitchell

He added that cancer had impacted his own family, like many others.

“There’s hardly a family that is not being affected,” he said.

“It all highlights the importance of getting checked.

“Hopefully this will again bring the message home that your health is so important. Even if you think nothing’s wrong, checks can save lives.”