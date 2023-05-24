Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla in Northern Ireland to open Coronation Garden

Gathered crowds cheered at the start of a two-day visit.

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Coronation Garden in Antrim for the first Royal visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned.

They were greeted by Sinn Fein MP John Finucane and Belfast Mayor Stephen Ross.

Gathered crowds cheered at the start of a two-day visit.

During the stop-off, the British King and Queen met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Located in Hazelbank Park, The Coronation Garden has been designed by award-winning gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

It is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Coronation Garden will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every fifteen minutes.

King Charles III has spent a lifetime promoting gardening and care for the environment having developed his own garden using sustainable methods.

On May 6, King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on a historic day of pageantry, capped by cheering from crowds in front of Buckingham Palace.

Thousands packed the Mall despite the rain, after a deeply religious coronation service at Westminster Abbey and a huge procession through London.

Last September, King Charles III made his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming monarch.

As part of a UK tour, he arrived in Belfast before travelling to Hillsborough Castle.

Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, and an historic meeting at St James's Palace formally confirmed his role earlier this month.