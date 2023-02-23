‘Britain First bring nothing but disruption’, hate group told to stay out of loyalist areas

The organisation has played on historic loyalist paramilitary links with white supremacist groups

Far right race hate group Britain First has been warned to stay out of loyalist areas.

The organisation has taken root in a number of districts and has played on historic paramilitary links with white supremacist groups.

They launched a recruitment drive and they were behind a series of racially motivated incidents over recent years.

Terror groups such as the UVF and UDA were involved in pickets organised by Britain First outside hotels in Carrick and Belfast where asylum seekers were being housed.

Britain First activists filmed themselves confronting asylum seekers staying at a Holiday Inn in south Belfast.

There were also sustained attacks on the homes of foreign nationals with walls daubed with racist slogans.

The organisation’s leadership in the shape of Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen even relocated to Northern Ireland, with the latter living in Donghadee.

The couple went their separate ways after a bitter fallout. And now they’ve been given the red card by their former paramilitary pals.

“They are toxic,” a senior loyalist source told us.

“They have brought nothing but disruption and trouble to our communities, stirring up hatred.

“It’s been made very clear to them that they are no longer welcome in loyalist areas.”

The move comes as anti-immigration protests in the south continue to grow.

Tommy Robinson

Far right campaigner Tommy Robinson flew into Dublin last week ahead of Saturday’s Ireland For All an anti-immigration rally.

Gardaí said they were maintaining a “watching brief’’ on the presence of the Islamaphobic protester.

Robinson said he had been drawn to Ireland by the protests and praised those organising them. While some welcomed his presence others voiced concern, pointing out he is a loyalist.

His visit coincided with a social media post by UDA commander Dee Stitt.

He posted a two-minute clip of an earlier anti-immigration rally in the south, claiming that people in the Republic are not happy with their country being “overrun by immigrants”.

“The British people need to take the same stance, as we are in the same boat.”

He added: “These are the social issues that unite us.”

Britain First getting their marching orders comes in the wake of an adjudication hearing involving former Belfast City Councillor Jolene Bunting who was disqualified from becoming a councillor for three years.

It followed a complaint from Britain First leader Paul Golding.

He claimed Ms Bunting, a former independent unionist councillor, had asked him to cover the cost of a fine she received from Belfast City Council in 2018 for a publicity stunt at Belfast City Hall involving Britain First’s deputy leader at the time, Jayda Fransen.

He agreed to send her money, paying her sums of £50 and £65.

But the fine was, in fact, due to Ms Bunting exceeding the data usage on her council mobile phone.

The hearing of the Local Government Commissioner for Standards was told Ms Bunting had “amended her payslip in order to achieve financial gain from Mr Golding and Britain First”.

It heard she had sent Mr Golding an image of her payslip as proof of a £545 deduction that had been taken from her monthly council allowance – but the image had been altered to obscure words explaining that the fee was for the then councillor’s mobile phone.

Assistant commissioner Ian Gordon, who made the findings against Ms Bunting, told the hearing: “Her actions were dishonest, deliberate and for personal gain. Her actions have brought her and her role as a councillor into disrepute.

“I’m satisfied that the respondent’s alteration of her payslip and discussions with Mr Golding are likely to diminish public trust in her position as a councillor.”

He added, however, that Ms Bunting’s actions had not brought Belfast City Council itself into disrepute.