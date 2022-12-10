Breakdown of social welfare payment dates over Christmas period
Details of all payment arrangements for the Christmas period are outlined below.
With Christmas fast approaching, people who receive social welfare supports have been urged to check when they can collect their payments over the coming weeks.
The Department of Social Protection said if you get a social welfare payment, “the date which you receive your payment may change during the Christmas and New Year period”.
Weekly payments
For those who receive a weekly social welfare payment, they will get the payment as usual during the week commencing Monday December 19. They will also get an advanced payment for the following week. The department said this applies to payments made at post offices, by cheque or directly into a person’s bank account.
The Christmas payment scheduled is as follows:
Weekly payments will be paid on normal dates from January 3, 2023.
December impact on part-time jobseeker's declarations
The change in social welfare payment dates will also affect part-time, casual or short-time workers over the Christmas and New Year period. The department said that in order to ensure payments are issued on time this month, recipients should “follow the guidelines on MyWelfare.ie on how to submit your work patterns correctly”.
Christmas and New Year opening hours
Social welfare recipients have also been reminded that all department offices, including Intreo Centres and Branch Offices, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27 and Monday, January 2.
Christmas Bonus
The State began processing this year’s social welfare Christmas bonus payments at the start of this week, December 5.
The 2022 Christmas bonus is 100pc of the normal weekly allowance, including the living alone allowance increase and the over-80 increase. The bonus does not include the fuel allowance and the minimum payment is €20.
For example, if a recipient gets a jobseeker’s payment worth €203 a week, they received a double payment worth €406.
According to the Department of Social Protection, you are entitled to the Christmas Bonus, if you are getting:
