Brazen mob attack just the latest in escalating gang violence in Co Clare

The 10-man gang smashed car windows and attacked mobile homes with slash hooks and sledgehammers

Arson attacks were carried out last year

A MOB of brazen criminals a terrifying a halting site this week in the latest a in a long series of feud violence in Co Clare.

The 10-man gang smashed car windows and attacked mobile homes with slash hooks and sledgehammers, while one man brandished a shotgun.

People with links to drug dealing gangs in the region are believed to be behind attempts to intimidate families living in the area, according to Sunday World sources.

Two men were arrested following the incident while another man needed hospital treatment for “non-life threatening” injuries after a shotgun was fired.

One source told the Sunday World the people suspected of having ordered the attack “did it before”, in what is a long-running campaign of intimidation.

One of the attackers at Deerpark in Ennistymon last Sunday appeared to be carrying a shotgun during the incident.

In the video clip, the men are seen damaging houses, mobile homes and several cars in the frenzied attack.

One masked man appeared to be directing others and a voice was heard shouting: “Scrap that car, that car there.”

At least five vehicles were badly damaged, while at least seven properties had their windows and doors thrashed by the gang.

The windows of several cars were smashed in by one man wielding a sledgehammer, while another swung wildly with a slash hook at a mobile home window.

Uniformed officers were alerted and rushed to the scene, with two men being arrested the following day in connection with the violence.

The Sunday World has catalogued several attacks involving petrol bombs, guns and weapons over the past two years.

Criminals, mostly based in Ennis, Co Clare, are involved in separate and potentially lethal feuds.

The public violence has been accompanied by threats and messages from rival gangs on social media.

In January this year the Sunday World revealed that shots were fired and there were two unrelated arson attacks in just one week.

One video of a gun attack shows two hooded men, one armed with a shotgun, emerge from a car and run towards a property and parked car.

In broad daylight the shooter is seen taking aim and firing while his accomplice stops to pick up spent cartridges, and the gunman reloads.

The recent acts of thuggery, which also included an aggravated burglary of a house by masked men armed with weapons, has forced at least one innocent resident to move home, according to sources.

A number of audio messages obtained by the Sunday World have been sent to rival gang members.

One message, in reference to previous arson attacks, warns that attempts at peacemaking over “the bit of arguing going on in Ennis” are not going to work.

“I swear on my dead father’s grave... there’s no peace in this argument. You know well what is coming out of this.”

The goading nature of the messages and the threats make it hard for people to climb down from confrontations without losing face.

One hooded man in a ‘call out’ video told his rivals: “One of you will be got and one of you will be left in your blood. That’s a promise”

Sources say much of the violence is the result of a struggle for power between rival criminals who are members of wider family clans.

So far no-one has been killed or seriously injured, but there have been close calls.

In November last year a video of caravan being set on fire with petrol and burning rags showed the arsonist coming close to setting himself alight.

Another video clip taken a few days later inside a car showed a man chasing another car when a gunshot rang out, and the man limping out of view.

The feud violence is not confined to Co Clare, with one attempt to ram a vehicle on the M50 in Dublin after rivals left a ferry from the UK.