Brave Wexford domestic abuse survivor donates money from attacker to women’s refuge

Wexford Women’s Refuge pays tribute to Trisha for giving hope to victims

Trisha Rooney suffered an injury to he arm in the assault in 2020.

Wexford woman Trisha Rooney has a story every woman suffering from domestic violence needs to hear.

A domestic abuse survivor, Trisha has turned her life around, losing over 7 stone in the process.

Trisha’s ex-partner was convicted at Wexford District Court in December of assaulting her in October 2020. The judge ordered that she receive €1,000 in compensation, which Trisha kindly decided to donate to Wexford Women’s Refuge.

Trisha said she tried to keep her ex in her children’s lives until he assaulted her one day in the autumn of 2020.

“So, I got him charged and I had my day in court in December 2022 during which I got to speak out for the first time.

"My life now is more than I could ever have dreamed of. I am married and now have three kids living in a safe, loving home.

"I would love to spread awareness of domestic abuse and show how some of us lucky ones get out and went to live an amazing life after a horrific experience.”

Earlier this month Trisha was happy to make the €1,010 donation to Wexford Women’s Refuge.

She said she was 15 years old when she first met her partner.

“Things were great as how things normally would be when you’re in a relationship that young. Everything was exciting.”

She said they went on to have a son and daughter together.

Trisha went to the guards after he assaulted her in 2020, saying: “I had my day (in court), December 19, 2022.

"I never wanted to get him sent down, all I wanted was to be heard and for him to know he will never get to lay hands on me again.

"He was given a suspended sentence and I was granted €1,000 by the judge as compensation for the assault, which I never wanted.

“It’s something I stand so proud of and I’m hoping I get to come back to the refuge for Christmas to get a chance to pamper these beautiful, brave women with new hair styles.”

She said meeting other abuse survivors at the refuge opened her eyes to how prevalent domestic abuse can be.

“I got the honour to meet the most amazing women at The Women’s Refuge for domestic abuse and I got to share my story.

"I was told by the women at the Women’s Refuge that there are so many stories of the abuse that so many women suffer every day, and some that get out, but they never hear of the happy ever after that I have today, the amazing life I now have with my husband and my kids and the hope that it gives women that they too can get out and find their happy ever after.”

Trisha finished counselling this year, saying ‘some days are easier than others still’.

She said she struggled with her weight in the past but today enjoys powerlifting and has entered competitions.

“I’m now a powerlifter. I’ve was lost seven stone in total and came third in my first powerlifting competition November 2022.

“I still struggle every day. I was diagnosed with PTSD in late 2020. I have a lot of healing still left to do.

“My immune system is always down, I’m always sick due to my body being so tense and always in survival mode, but the suffering I went through, I now use it as my fuel for training and reaching my goals today.

Trisha Rooney with her family.

“I now have the man of my dreams and the best daddy to our babies. I now have three kiddies and we got married this year.

"I was blessed with a man so gentle and loving and what he has put up with, I don’t know how I deserve him. Between my outbursts, to my darkest days, he’s right there.

"If anyone is reading this, that doesn’t know me, all men are not the same. We were just loved wrongly by the wrong people and made to believe that that’s how we should be loved.

“Yes, things have been rushed for me, and it took a lot of work and it still is work to get my barriers down. There are certain things I still struggle to believe in to this day, but the feelings I feel for this man I never felt in my life.

"He’s my home and safe place and I’m healing with him beside me, don’t be afraid to love.”

She said: “Us survivors have a lot to give to the world and each and every one of us deserves our happy ever after, whatever that may be. And just know it’s doesn’t have to be physical abuse, screaming in your face, calling you names - that’s also abuse.

“The mental abuse is way worse, but we all need to stand together and share our stories and show how far we have come after our abuse. My babies are glowing, they are so happy, as am I.

"It’s time for us to rise up and show our bravery. Women like me suffered the way we did and stand where we are today, I was told today to shine my light for others and that I will continue to do.”

Trisha Rooney now competes as a powerlifter.

Director of Operations with Wexford Women’s Refuge, Catherine McCurdy said Trisha has given hope to all women suffering from domestic abuse.

“She is clearly very humble. She has given hope to other women and children and we are all about hope at Wexford Women’s Refuge and about supporting women. She has let people know that there is hope.” Thanking Trisha for her generous donation, she described the Clongeen woman as being very brave.

“The refuge is expanding here and we are open for business 24/7. People can reach out to us and avail of our service at any time.”