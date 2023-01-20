Brave Irish dad-of-three who drowned trying to save daughter (11) in Australia named locally
The brave dad of three from Kildare has been named locally as Paul Doran
A hero dad of three who drowned while trying to rescue his daughter in Australia has been named locally.
Brave Kildare man Paul Doran went into the water at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head in New South Wales on Wednesday when his young daughter was swept out on a body board.
The Irish family were in the shallow water at the beach at around 6.30pm when the 11-year-old got into difficulty.
The 45-year-old dad was unable to reach her, though his wife managed to bring their young daughter back to shore before alerting authorities.
Two police officers who rushed to the scene tried to rescue him from the water but were unable to.
New South Wales Ambulance paramedics started CPR when the Irishman was pulled from the water, though he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family had reportedly only recently arrived in Australia from their native Kildare.
Police on Thursday confirmed the family was from Lennox Head but the man was an Irish citizen.
"The family is from Lennox Head; officers from Richmond Police District have alerted the Irish Consulate of the man's death," police said in a statement yesterday.
“A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”
