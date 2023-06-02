Brave Charlie Bird recovers from ‘the worst’ of his falls to attend Dublin Bloom festival

The former broadcaster had suffered a number of recent incidents but he is now back on his feet and ready to meet the public tomorrow.

Brave Charlie Bird has confirmed he is over the worst of his recent falls and will be attending the Bloom festival in Dublin tomorrow to support the Samaritans.

“So now that I am over the worst of my two falls, I will now be back helping to raise awareness,” he has tweeted. “So I will be at Bloom this Saturday at the Samaritans stand, for a few hours. The Samaritan volunteers are really great helping people in dark places. So let’s all support them.”

The RTE veteran recently shared a positive health update after he suffered two "bad falls" in recent few weeks.

The ex-Washington Correspondent - who has been battling MND since late 2021 - was rushed to hospital at the end of April after falling while out walking.

The 73-year-old was left with a bruised and bloody face after the incident and then revealed he had suffered a second fall last week.

Charlie detailed his most recent accident earlier this week, writing: "No broken bones. And I want to extend the hand of friendship to all our great medical workers who look after all of us so well every day. You are heroes."

Charlie, who has raised millions of euro for motor neurone and other causes while fighting the disease, also issued an apology for being unable to respond to supporters who have sent him letters in recent weeks.

The ex-RTE star wrote: "I want to apologise to people who have supported me.

"I am still getting lovely letters and cards, but with my health situation, I can no longer respond personally.

"Also my crying episodes in public are getting worse.

"This uncontrolled crying is a symptom of my motor neurone. Xxx."

Charlie was recently left "completely stunned" to complete his final bucket list wish when he met his idol Bruce Springsteen during his recent string of Irish gigs.

Charlie was brought backstage to meet the Boss before he dedicated Land Of Hope and Dreams to the his biggest fan during the show.

Charlie said: "I am still completely stunned by what happened meeting Bruce last Friday.

"I could not believe that he told the fans that he was singing the song "for my friend Charlie Bird."