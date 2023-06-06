Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage

The incident is understood to have taken place on Saturday.

An incident between youths in the Falls Park

This is the shocking moment a gang of youths surrounded a boy in a west Belfast park and began beating him following a demand for money.

The footage was circulated online in the aftermath of the incident, which is understood to have taken place on Saturday afternoon in Falls Park.

Police investigating footage of boy being attacked by gang of youths in west Belfast park

On the video, one youth can be heard approaching the boy and demanding money.

“Give me that now before I knock you straight out,” he is heard to say.

A second youth then appears to strike the boy in the face, before a scuffle breaks out between the parties.

The boy is then surrounded by a number of other people and struck several times.

The PSNI have said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

"Police are aware of video footage circulating online in relation to an incident that is believed to have occurred on Saturday June 3 and are currently making enquiries to establish the circumstances,” said a police spokesperson.

"Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2161 05/06/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”