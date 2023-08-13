Boy fighting for life after crash between car and bicycle in Co Cork

The child, who was cycling, was seriously injured when a collision occurred with a car.

A young boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was involved in a crash with a car in Cork on Saturday.

The serious road traffic accident occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout that at approximately 9:20am yesterday morning.

The child, who was cycling, was seriously injured when a collision occurred with a car.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI (Children’s Health Ireland) at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed and scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing, gardaí said.