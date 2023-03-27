Boy dies and man (30s) fighting for life following Tipperary road crash

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital following the collision which occurred on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village

A teenage boy has died and two more people were injured in a car crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital following the collision which occurred on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village at approximately 6:10am yesterday morning.

A garda spokesperson said: “The occupants of the car, a man (aged in his 30s) and two male teenage juveniles were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries. One male teenage juvenile has since passed away.

“The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

The road was closed for a period to allow for an examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5:00am and 6:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

