Boy (9) mauled in pitbull attack greeted by car convoy as he returns to Co Wexford home

There were between 150 and 180 vehicles at the event to welcome Alejandro Mizsan home

Alejandro Mizsan pictured with some of the large crowd who turned up at his homecoming car gathering at the Abbey Square on Friday evening.

Alejandro Mizsan at his homecoming gathering at the Abbey Square, Enniscorthy on Friday evening.

Car enthusiasts from Enniscorthy and across Co Wexford gathered in force on Friday to welcome home Alejandro the 9-year-old boy who was savagely attacked by an XL Bully dog before Christmas.

Although Alejandro was discharged from hospital the previous Tuesday the homecoming event was organised to show him how happy the people of Enniscorthy are that he is finally home with his family.

Professing a love for Mini Coopers, Alejandro said he was really happy to see all the cars and motorbikes on the Promenade.

However, he also likes the odd supercar and Lamborghinis are high on that list.

Caroline O’Brien came up with the idea for the gathering and the plan was the car owners would gather on the Promenade and from there travel up to where Alejandro lives in Forgelands.

However, such was his excitement about the event that he went down to the Promenade with his brother Raul to see the cars down there.

“I am really happy to see all the cars here,” said Alejandro.

“I also appreciate everyone who came here for me,” he added.

The joy on his face was obvious and admitting to being extremely happy he said: “I will never forget this night, it was brilliant. I am really happy at the moment to be here.”

Caroline said the car enthusiasts went above and beyond in their interaction with Alejandro.

“There were way more people there than we expected and it was fantastic to see,” said Caroline.

There were between 150 and 180 vehicles at the event and while the majority of them were cars there were also some motorbikes and Alejandro got to sit on them as well.

However, the car owners gave him free reign to sit in their vehicles and he took great delight in sitting behind the wheel and getting to rev some of them too.

Having left the Promenade and Abbey Square area of the town the convoy of vehicles made its way to Forgelands where a large crowd of friends and neighbours also gathered to welcome Alejandro home.

“So many people turned up it was actually a bit overwhelming,” said Caroline, who also said seeing Alejandro’s face light up made it all worthwhile.

The convoy of vehicles went around the roundabout near his home and then the owners parked them up but many kept the engines ticking over so Alejandro could rev them up.

“I just sent a text message out to see if people would like to be involved and I couldn’t believe the response,” said Caroline, who also commented that the turnout was nothing more than Alejandro deserved.

“I didn’t expect such a turnout but these people made sure he got the welcome home he deserved,” said Caroline.

Alejandro gives a thumbs up from his hospital bed alongside his brother Raul.

A presentation of a hoodie was also made to Alejandro on the night, much to his delight, and as he said himself it was a night he “will never forget”.

While he has a long road ahead of him in terms of his recovery the young St Aidan’s Parish School pupil has displayed bravery and courage way beyond his years and his homecoming has overjoyed his family who admitted that Christmas was difficult without him being there.

His brother, Raul, expressed sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported his brother and his family since the attack happened and he described the pain of not having his younger brother at home over the festive season as being “very hard”.

With regard to the path ahead for Alejandro, Raul said the next stage of his care plan will involve him getting lip replacement surgery.

“The next stage is that, after six months, we will be getting him to Turkey for lip replacement surgery and scar treatment,” said Raul.

“The doctors are very good here and everyone is so nice to him and to us at the same time,” said Raul.

“But it’s good to have a second option as well,” he added.

“The doctors said they can fix him here but they said they can fix him maybe 65 per cent but in Turkey they will fix him 90 per cent so that’s the reason, because we just want to give him the best chance possible.”

With regard to Friday’s homecoming car event, Raul said it was fantastic to see such support for his brother.

“We were so happy to see all the people there and to see the smile on Alejandro’s face and to see him so happy was just great,” he said.

He said his family have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received from everyone in the community since the incident occurred and he said: “We cannot express our gratitude to everyone for what they have done and we truly appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help cover the costs of Alejandro’s recovery is ongoing.

The campaign was started by Caroline O’Brien and at the moment has raised €190,524 from 6,900 donations.

Anyone wishing to support the campaign and do so through the banner ‘just playing with his friends’ on the GoFundMe page.