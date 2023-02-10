Boy (6) who stole hearts of the nation on Late Late Toy Show becomes pilot for the day

Áron then headed to the cockpit of a plane for some training before hitting the airport lounge for some well-deserved treats

The Late Late Toy Show’s Áron Gibbons was flying high in Dublin Airport after he received a once in a lifetime surprise of becoming an honorary airline pilot for the day.

The six-year-old, who appeared on last year’s RTÉ show dressed as a pilot, was given the opportunity to join the Aer Lingus team for a day.

The young man headed to the airport in a three-piece suit along with a tie and pilot’s hat and got all his equipment before meeting the team.

Áron, who stole the hearts of the nation on the Toy Show, was able to use the walkie talkies in security and scan some luggage. He then went to work with the fire brigade on site, putting out a staged fire.

Áron then headed to the cockpit of a plane for some training before hitting the airport lounge for some well-deserved treats ahead of his trip back to his home in Westport, Co Mayo.

On the Toy Show, Ryan Tubridy introduced him as, “our captain, from Westport, Co Mayo, six-year-old Áron Gibbons”. He burst onto the set dressed in full uniform and pulling a wheelie case behind him.

Asked why he loved planes, Áron said it was because they were very interesting and of course they fly, “which is very cool”.

He also showed off his toy plane collection before Ryan invited him onto the Toy Show airplane as they both donned caps and aviator shades.

The lads then dashed through “security” before Ryan set off the alarm, as he had liquids in his case.

As they climbed on board, Ryan asked, “are you the pilot?” to which Áron replied, “it’s called the captain”, to laughter from the audience.

Áron announced they were flying from London Gatwick to Emirates before adding: “If you want some food, you have to pay for it.”

There was some “turbulence” but they had a safe landing and Ryan revealed that Áron was going to be given a special behind-the-scenes tour of Dublin Airport.