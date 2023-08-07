Boy (5) dies in quad bike accident on holiday in Kerry

The boy is understood to have been back from the UK with his immediate family visiting close relatives in the area over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A Kerry community remains in a state of deep shock following the tragic death of a five-year-old boy in an accident involving a quad bike on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on private property near Castlegregory.

The boy is understood to have been back from the UK with his immediate family visiting close relatives in the area over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene as the alarm was raised.

Tragically, the boy passed away from his injuries a short time later.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

Gardaí also appealed for the family to be given privacy in a statement released to The Kerryman.

"An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.

"No further information is being made available at this time.”