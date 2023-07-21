Boy (14) identified as one of chief suspects in US tourist attack in Dublin city centre

Man in serious condition in hospital after savage, unprovoked assault just metres from garda station

Crime scene tape at the scene of the assault just around the corner from Store Street garda station

A 14-year-old teenage boy has been identified as one of the chief suspects for the violent assault on an American tourist on a Dublin street that left him with life-altering injuries.

The 57-year-old victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being punched and kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground near Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The victim has suffered serious eye and head injuries. Doctors at Beaumont Hospital were yesterday continuing to assess whether there are any long-term brain injuries.

Detectives believe three youths were centrally involved in the unprovoked attack and were part of a wider gang present.

Independent.ie has learned that gardaí have identified at least one of the suspects for the attack who is a 14-year-old juvenile from the north-inner city.

Gardaí believe the teenager is part of a group involved in other attacks in the area in recent weeks and months.

There are fears that the US tourist, who is from New York and was staying in accommodation on Talbot Street, will lose an eye. Doctors had to perform emergency surgery to reduce swelling to his brain.

Efforts are ongoing to confirm the identities of the other suspects in the case and gardaí are expected to make arrests soon as part of the inquiry.

One source said: "This group of about 20 local youths have been going around assaulting people throughout the summer in and around the city centre,” one source said.

“The assaults are all unprovoked and they literally roam the streets looking to start fights with innocent people. They are out of control.”

No arrests have yet been made in relation to Wednesday night’s attack, although gardaí are making “good progress” in identifying all of the suspects in the case and expect to make arrests.

The attack, which took place at 10.40pm after the man left the accommodation where he was staying, has been described as “extremely violent and unprovoked”.

HeThe victim has suffered serious eye and head injuries, while doctors at Beaumont Hospital were yesterday continuing to assess if there are any long-term brain injuries.

Detectives have reviewed CCTV from the area and taken witness statements as part of the inquiry.

Sources said that this group is believed to be the same individuals responsible for other attacks in the area in recent weeks and months.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee yesterday promised a “tough and firm response” to the violent attack on the tourist within metres of Store Street garda station. Ms McEntee said the “brutal attack” near the station “must be condemned in the strongest terms” and said there can be “no excuse for such violence and intimidation”.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets,” she added.

“I urge any witnesses to last night’s assault to contact An Garda Síochána at Store Street or on the Garda Confidential Line.”

Ms McEntee, who has been justice minister for three years, said people must have confidence they can safely walk the streets of our capital.

She said she was in regular contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue of garda visibility. Ms McEntee said the best way of making the streets safer was having more gardaí on patrol.

The minister was last weekend criticised by Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea for her lack of focus on addressing street crime and anti-social behaviour in cities.

“The public want her to focus more on delivering safe streets than on playing to the woke gallery. Every minute spent pushing a flawed hate bill or allowing gardaí who pursue criminals to be investigated is a minute wasted,” Mr O’Dea said.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, condemned the attack, saying the thugs involved have no respect for anyone.

“I would call on the gardaí to find out who did this and ensure they are charged and prosecuted,” he said.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the Government’s response to addressing crime in north inner city Dublin had been “pathetic”.

“It was only last Tuesday in the Dáil, I asked the Justice Minister Helen McEntee what she was doing to make the city centre safer. Her response was to point to a community safety partnership plan that has been discussed for two years, and not put a single extra garda on the street,” he said.

Mr Gannon said there were almost weekly “vicious assaults” in the city and there was an increasing “sense of lawlessness” in the capital.

“Fine Gael hold the justice ministry, it’s a cruel joke that they refer to themselves as a party of law and order while the city is in the condition that it is,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident, or who may have video footage, to contact Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. Investigations are ongoing.