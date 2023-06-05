Boy (14) hospitalised after after fight breaks out at train station

Several people were injured, including the 14-year-old, who was taken to hospital

A 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after a “gruesome” fight involving up to 20 people at a Co Antrim train station.

The incident took place on one of the platforms at Ballymoney railway station on Saturday evening.

Police said a group was reported to be fighting on a train.

A glass bottle was thrown and the fighting spilled out onto a platform.

Several people were injured, including the 14-year-old, who was taken to hospital.

Three people have been cautioned by police.

Local councillors said they were shocked at what unfolded.

Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson described it as a "gruesome assault" and said he was "beyond horrified at the footage".

"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now,” he said, adding: "Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the law.”

A video circulating online appears to show an altercation, following which a group of young people begin continuously kicking a male while he is on the ground.

The male can be seen in the footage having his head repeatedly kicked.

Another video of the same scene shows a young person attempt to throw a large bin at a stationary train.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order disturbance reported within Ballymoney Train Station on Saturday, June 3.

“Around 9.45pm, a group of up to 20 people had been reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.

"A glass bottle was thrown during the disturbance, which had spilled out onto the platform, and a 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment.

"A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.

“Officers attended to bring the disturbance under control and cautioned three people in connection with the incident.”

Sergeant Jamie Halligan added: “We are aware of the concern surrounding this incident and the footage circulating on social media.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for the public’s assistance. Anyone who was in the area of Ballymoney Train Station at the time and who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland said: “We are aware videos and photographs are being circulated showing horrific scenes at Ballymoney Train Station over the weekend.

“This behaviour has absolutely no place in our town, our community, or our society.”

Alliance councillor Lee Kane said: “Our thoughts are with the victim of the attack, Translink staff who had to deal with a very difficult situation, and others on the train who were witness to this violent act. We call on anyone with any information to pass it to the PSNI.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday at Ballymoney train station.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we strongly condemn this serious incident.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and we are assisting the PSNI with their investigation including provision of on-train and station CCTV.

“We would appeal to anyone with further information to contact the PSNI and we operate a reward scheme of up to £1,000 for anyone who provides evidence which leads to a successful conviction.”