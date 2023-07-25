Boy (13) orphaned after losing both parents in road accident in Romania

“They leave behind their 13-year-old son, Denis, who will need all the love, affection and support he can get from family and friends to grieve this tremendous loss.”

A fundraiser has been created for a young boy after his parents died three days ago in a road accident whilst on holiday.

Monica and Silviu Buruiana were two motorcylists who left behind their 13-year-old son Denis after a tragic accident in Romania.

The couple had just returned from Germany, where they lived with their son, according to BZI journalists, and when they arrived in Romania, they had taken the opportunity to make short trips between localities.

A friend living in Dublin set up a GoFundMe with a target of €5,000 to help Denis going forward.

So far, it has raised €4,577.

The organiser took to the fundraising site and said: “It is with great sadness that we found out about the passing of our dear Monica and Silviu Buruiana. They unexpectedly and tragically passed away on the 22nd of July 2023, following a road accident in Romania, while on their holiday.

“They leave behind their 13-year-old son, Denis, who will need all the love, affection and support he can get from family and friends to grieve this tremendous loss.”

“Monica and Silviu were full of life, they touched so many of us as dedicated parents, brother, sister, cousins, colleagues and friends. Two young, beautiful people who will be so missed by everyone.”

“For those who want to help, contributions here will go toward Denis's education and any expenses needed to help him get through this nightmare.”

“Thank you for all your prayers and support,” they said.