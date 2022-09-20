Boy (11) who died following fall in Dundalk had a smile that ‘endeared him to everyone’

Calvin Curley Gray had been in a critical condition at Temple Street Children's hospital after he fell through a Perspex roof

An 11-year-old boy who died following a fall in Dundalk over two weeks ago has been remembered as a treasured pupil whose “friendly smile endeared him to everyone”.

Calvin Curley Gray had been in a critical condition at Temple Street Children's hospital after he fell through a Perspex roof at a premises in the Clanbrassil Street/Market Street area on Sunday, September 4.

The sixth class pupil was airlifted from the grounds of his Clan na Gael Gaelic football club to hospital where he later died. The club has flying its flag at half-mast in memory of the youngster.

Calvin was a star player

“Our flag is sadly at half-mast today after the tragic loss of our u11 player Calvin,” the club posted.

“From everyone at Clan Na Gael our thoughts and prayers are with the Gray and Curley families at this very difficult time.”

His other club Shamrocks FC said he was a wonderful player and teammate who had the world at his feet.

“It's with a heavy heart and disbelief that we have to pass on the news that our player Calvin has gained his Angel's wings he was an amazing kid a wonderful player and teammate who had the world at his feet,” they wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this terrible time R.I.P CALVIN you'll never be forgotten.”

And a post on the Redeemer Boys School's Facebook page says he was a treasured pupil and his "friendly smile endeared him to everyone".

“The tragic death of our esteemed 6th Class pupil, Calvin Curley Gray, has shocked and saddened us all,” the school wrote. “Calvin was a treasured RBS pupil, whose friendly smile endeared him to everyone. His presence will be sorely missed by pupils and staff in the days, weeks and months that lie ahead.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire RBS community go out to Calvin's wide circle of family and friends. Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air. Codladh Sámh Calvin.”