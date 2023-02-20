Boy (10) in ‘serious condition’ after mountain bike hit by car in Lisburn
PSNI say they are investigating and car driver was spoken to at scene
A 10-year-old boy has been left in a “serious condition” following a road traffic collision in Lisburn.
The incident occurred at 2.15pm on Sunday in the Prince William Road area near its junction with the Knockmore Road where the young boy was riding a mountain bike.
He was later taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.
The PSNI have said they are investigating, and the driver of the car, a black Audi Q3 was spoken to at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23.”
Today's Headlines
Fatal Stabbing | Teen boy gets life for murder of mum Urantsetseg Tserendorj on walk home from work
HARD CELL | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch continues to manage real estate company from behind bars
Just a number | Meet Ireland’s superagers who refuse to slow down in twilight of their years
Burke's back | Enoch Burke turns up at school again despite court warning as fines reach €17,500
opinion | Pat Spillane: Why can’t GAA players have a few pints and a bit of craic?
no remorse | No apology as Wicklow man who raped step-niece when she was a child is jailed
Blast from fast | Audi’s RS 3 is a roarsome sight and a powerful piece of full-fat fun… at a price
Criminal ties | Tommy Robinson: Far-right activist boasts of family links to Kinahan cartel
US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine
'desperate times' | Dublin night shift worker admits stealing groceries while he had ‘run of the store’